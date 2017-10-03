Here's What Conservative Media Is Saying About the Las Vegas Massacre

The day after a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded over 500 at a country music festival in Las Vegas, conservative talking heads have some thoughts about the situation. A roundup:

Fox & Friends Ainsley Earhardt Says Shooter Was Triggered By "God Bless America": "Maybe this guy heard that song, 'God Bless America," Earhardt said Tuesday. "His brother said he didn't believe in God or didn't have a God or didn't have faith in his life so maybe this is all speculation but that possibly could be the reason because he knows country musicians or country music fans are normally pro-God and go to church on Sundays. Maybe he has a problem with that or had a problem with that."

Rush Limbaugh Thinks ISIS Did It: "When [ISIS] claim[s] responsibility," Limbaugh said Monday, "it pretty much has been true. They are surprisingly pretty disciplined. They do not claim credit for things they have nothing to do with." (In the aftermath of the shooting ISIS did, according to media reports, claim credit, but there is no evidence of any connection between the shooter and ISIS. This didn't stop Limbaugh's fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from spreading the same misinformation.)

Bill O'Reilly Says That's Just the Price of Freedom: "This is the price of freedom," wrote the serial sexual predator on his blog: "Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The Second Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons."

Gateway Pundit Says Shooter Was a Leftist Activist: In a now-deleted post, Gateway pundit contributor Joe Hoft misidentified the shooter, and wrote, "from initial accounts, [the shooter] was a far left loon. Per a review of his Facebook account he was a fan of Rachel Maddow, People’s Action, Democrats, MoveOn.org, etc…."

Pat Robertson Blames Lack of Respect for the President: “Why is it happening?," the televangelist asked on The 700 Club. "The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

Sean Hannity Says Talking About Gun Control Right Now is Shameful: “The media, Democrats have rushed to politicize this tragedy," Hannity said on his show Monday. "Bodies weren’t even in the morgue yet. Parents were in hospitals with their kids who are hanging on to life. None of this mattered to the left in this country.” As for when Hannity—or the Trump administration—thinks is the appropriate time to talk about gun control is, we're waiting.

In the meantime, can someone please take away the President's remote control? You know he's watching.