Good Morning, News: Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter Questioned, and Rex Tillerson May Think Trump is a Moron

REX TILLERSON Refuses to deny that Trump is a "moron."

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You used to say it'll be okay. Suggest little nice things I should do. And when I go home at night and lay my head down, last thing I think about was you. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Fifty-nine people were killed in Sunday's Las Vegas mass shooting—here's more info about some of the people whose lives were cut short by America's unwillingness to stop the gun crisis.

The Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend, who was in the Philippines at the time of the massacre, has returned to the US and is being questioned by authorities to see if she can offer any insight into the man's motive.

Here's an intense description of how cops tracked the Las Vegas shooter to his sniper position in the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Want to know why nothing ever happens about gun control? A shooting occurs, people demand change, the Republicans say it's "inappropriate" to "politicize" the act of terrorism, the NRA lays low, and eventually people become immune to the horror of what happened. Rinse and repeat.

President Trump took a break from berating NFL players to finally visit Puerto Rico, where he threw rolls of paper towels to people (?), and told the victims that they should be "proud" more people weren't killed, like they were in Katrina (??).

Needless to say, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz was less than impressed with Trump's Puerto Rico tour.

And actually, Rex Tillerson is not saying that Trump ISN'T a moron...



Reporter: The report says you called Trump a "moron"



Tillerson: "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that"https://t.co/QuDwgKhyCd pic.twitter.com/02P1kk1jvg

— CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2017

The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to release a report today documenting how Russia interfered with our election.

Meanwhile Trump loyalists are blubbering like babies over the ongoing Russia investigations, saying it's screwing up the GOP's ability to ruin the lives of millions.

Yahoo admits that all 3 billion of its accounts were hacked in 2013 (including yours if you had one).

IN LOCAL NEWS: The Salem school district is suing a student and his parents after the boy trashed a middle-school science class.

In more school news, a Portland teacher is indicted after facing charges of "offensively" touching three middle schoolers.

Now let's look up in the sky at the WEATHER: Another sunny day with highs hitting the mid 70s.

And finally, when people are suffering here's exactly how NOT to respond.

