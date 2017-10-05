Veg Week: Half-Price Vegan Entrées at Next Level Burger, Night Light Lounge, & No Bones Beach Club

Welcome to the Portland Mercury’s first-ever Veg Week—a week designed not only for vegans and vegetarians, but for all Portlanders who want to enjoy some of the best, most inventive dishes Portland restaurants have to offer! Not only are all Veg Week dishes 100 percent vegan, but they’re also—from October 9-16 only—available for HALF-PRICE!

Veg Week is brought to you by the Portland Mercury and our pals at the Portland Veg Fest, Farm Spirit, Wildwood Farm Sanctuary, Twist Yoga, and Peace Seed Organic. Check out the full Veg Week map here.

Made in the image and likeness of the holiest of burgers—the In-N-Out Burger—this tower of goodness is divine intervention. Next Level Burger’s Special Sauce Burger lavishes in its own mystery: the special sauce in question is a combination of Thousand Island dressing, fry sauce, and “a little kick” that’ll bring you to your knees. It’s smothered atop a veggie patty with cheese, delightfully briny pickles, and fresh tomato, onions, and lettuce. What’s more, this burger’s got a little buddy: a cup of house-made, three-bean chili garnished with red onions.

Is there anything as comforting as a warm belly? No, there is not. Luckily, the Night Light Lounge’s Sweet Potato Poutine is a one-way ticket to Warm Belly City. It’s got sweet-potato fries drenched with rich mushroom gravy and sprinkled with the sprightly chopped herb condiment gremolata. If it’s comfort you’re looking for this Veg Week—and it probably is, considering the weather—this dish is your best bet. Heed the siren call of the sweet potato and get thyself to the Night Light.

Of all the foods you can make without meat or dairy, flautas are one of the best suited to the job—I’ve never had vegan flautas I didn’t like, and I can’t say the same for their meat-filled cousins—so it’s wonderful news that No Bones Beach Club is serving some special vegan flautas for Veg Week. How can flautas be special? Well, behold all the delicious things in these flautas: Made with white corn tortillas layered with jackfruit “carnitas,” peppers, onions, vegan cheese from Field Roast’s Chao Creamery, tomatillo-avocado salsa (YES PLEASE), and cashew crema, No Bones’ Jackfruit Flautas are a crispy, saucy, spicy delight. And given the mix of colorful veggies and sauces involved, they’re also beautiful to look at.