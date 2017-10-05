13TH ANNUAL HUMP FILM LINEUP ANNOUNCED!

We were blown away by the films submitted for HUMP! this year—which the HUMP! Jury very much enjoyed—so it wasn't easy for us to decide which films were going to make it into the festival. We watched the submissions, we argued, we drank, we watched all the submissions again, we sang happy birthday to HUMP's mean lesbian boss, and then we watched all the films one more time. It wasn't easy and we had to cut some films we loved—please submit again next year!—but now we habemus festum and we can't wait to share all these great porn shorts with audiences all over the country!

Check out the trailer...





13th Annual HUMP! Trailer from HUMP! Film Festival on Vimeo.

You'll find a list of the films you'll see at HUMP! 2017 below—along with brief/enigmatic synopses. Audiences in Seattle or Portland will vote for the best films and award $15,000 in prizes to the filmmakers. Some Seattle/Portland screenings are already selling out and we always see a big jump in ticket sales once the trailer is released—so don't wait! Order your tickets now! You can continue reading to learn about the films or you can trust us, order your tickets, and let the filmmakers surprise you! See you at HUMP!

HUMP! 2017 — THE FILMS

Objectify

Once you’ve got HUMP! on the brain, even the most mundane objects look a whole lot sexier.

Desert Pussy

A very real couple gets it on in Monument Valley, and will have you dreaming of outdoor destination sex from dusk until dawn.

A Sunday Hike

The Blair Witch Project meets an anarchist EDM festival in this witchy, magical, queer porn.

A HUMP! Public Service Announcement

Educational and sexy, this film proposes an easy way to avoid a no good, very bad day.

The Alley

Fine tattooed strangers find an extremely hot way to pass the time between a few spin cycles.

Boys at the Beach

What’s more fun than a day at the beach? A day at the beach with a group meat spin!

The Code

If you haven’t already been detoured by their garbage business practices, this film will convince you to never take Uber again. Lyft for life. NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT TRY THIS IN YOUR LYFT HOME FROM THE SHOW.

Bum Appétit

This kinky couple skips straight past dinner to the good stuff. We knew there was a reason we liked the eggplant emoji so much.

Hermetic Dating Rituals

Animated ritualistic demon porn is a first for HUMP!, but this film makes us happy to welcome it into our kinky family.

Dark Room

You might recognize some of the cast of this rough romp. Featuring hot bodies, great sex, and an end you’ll not soon forget.

Is Queefing an Instrument?

Queefing is the new rap air horn.

Pizza Roles

Pizza roles are always better than gender roles. Stereotypes are shattered in a piece of meta porn set on a porn set!

Bed Bugs

The ghost of boyfriends past haunt a trashed mattress.

Prey

Set in a post-apocalyptic nightmare, a man tries to outrun sexually charged hunters in this dark, kinky fantasy. The porn Cormac McCarthy would make if he were gay and kinky.

Second Favorite Man

The #1 country banger about polyamory.

Morning Comes

Ruminations on sexual insecurity and some very real, very hot morning sex.

Oh The Savings

What really gets this solo masturbator going? Discounts!

Paramnesia

Kinky Tumblr girls shot a Lynchian porn! Get ready for sexy, scary, and simultaneously adorable nightmares.

Connection

A coffee shop fantasy turns contemporary dance routine in one of the sexiest stripteases HUMP! has ever seen.

The Spaces Between

A lesbian couple tries to overcome the barriers of an un-woke relationship.

Turiya

A Depeche Mode video on Quaaludes, get ready for gender bending, mind warping, double-sided dildo magic.

Dildrone

“Cool drone,” said no one ever, until these folks equipped one with a dildo.