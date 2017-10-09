Good Morning, News: Patriot Prayer Supporter Arrested, Pence Hates Free Speech, and Fuck Christopher Columbus Anyway

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Let me lay it on the line: I got a little freakiness inside. And you know that the man has got to deal with it. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

As we told you on Saturday, the right-wing Patriot Prayer group (primarily made up of white supremacists) held a rally yesterday in Terry Schrunk Plaza. It was sparsely attended—with the exception of military garbed riot police—and would have been without incident had the cops not arrested a right-winger armed with a knife and parts of a rifle who was a sympathizer of MAX murderer Jeremy Christian. Read the full report here.

It's fun waking up to a headline like this: "New details emerge in nude cop photo shoot at Clackamas County Courthouse."

Reminder: the Morrison Bridge is completely closed for two weeks. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

Actual YAAAAAAAY! Our Portland Thorns beat the Orlando Pride this weekend with a score of 4-1, and is advancing to the NWSL finals! YAAAAAAAAY!

The Trump administration seems okay with letting undocumented "dreamers" stay in the country—IF we agree to far tougher immigration laws, sanctions against "sanctuary cities" (like Portland), and building his idiotic border wall.

In other idiot news: Veep Mike Pence was told by Trump to walk out of a NFL game yesterday if any of the players took a knee in protest during the national anthem. They did, and he did. Because this administration doesn't respect free speech.

Next Sunday Mike & Karen Pence will spend $223 billion taxpayer dollars to fly to the moon for 15 minutes & yodel the N word at an apple pie

— rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 9, 2017

In even MORE idiot news: Thin-skinned Trump continues to WAH-WAH-WAH on Twitter about anyone who hurts his feelings—this time it was outgoing Republican Bob Corker.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired for repeated accusations of sexual harassment.

Dove soap apologizes and takes down an online ad that pictured a Black woman turning into a white woman.



Dove's racist advertising is nothing new... just the most recent of many pic.twitter.com/U3fdRICHZv

— Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) October 8, 2017

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Salt Lake City to demonstrate against a prosecutor's decision not to file charges against a cop who shot a 50-year-old Black man in the back.

Now let's look at the WEATHER: A nice sunny day with a high of 70 starts off what will be a showery week.

And finally, check out this exciting high school football clip of a team that has a bit of every emotion imaginable.

