Sabertooth Micro Fest Announces 2018 Lineup

Sabertooth Micro Fest will return to the Crystal Ballroom February 16-18, and it's got one hell of a lineup. The "psychedelic stoner rock" music festival kicks off Friday night with Coven, the occult luminaries who pioneered the psychedelic genre in the 1960s. They'll be joined by some doom metal opening acts: Eugene's Yob, the UK's Conan, and Portland's own Pillorian.

Americana punks Parquet Courts headline Saturday night's stacked five-band bill, which also includes Japanese Breakfast, the jangly indie-pop of Jay Som, Portland-based kaleidoscopic pop singer Cat Hoch, and Hand Habits, who released one of my favorite records of 2017, Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void). Thurston Moore closes out the weekend Sunday night with the folksy rockers of Heron Oblivion and the Lavender Flu.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10/20, but pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday 10/11 at www.sabertooth.com with the password MERCURY.