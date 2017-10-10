Good Morning, News: Cali Fires Burn, Weinstein Fire Rages, Trump's Lying Pants are on Fire

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Just like the Calgon commercial, I really gotta get up outta here. And go somewhere. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

In local news, the Hollywood Theatre is trying to help keep beloved video store Movie Madness (and their astonishing collection of films) alive with a kickstarter—which is the subject of this week's Mercury feature. Check it out!

The California fires continue to burn out of control, with 17 now dead and more than 180 missing. Officials say that "zero percent" of the blaze is contained.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal is also raging, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and many more stepping forward to accuse the mogul of sexual harassment. Other Hollywood leading men are being pulled into the fray as well, such as Ben Affleck who was called a liar by Rose McGowan after he issued a statement saying he knew nothing of Weinstein's actions.

Trump tweeted out a video that gives the government's rescue efforts in Puerto Rico a positive spin. Does it surprise you that the film is mostly a lie?

The Liar in Chief also tweeted out that the NFL is cracking down on players who kneeled during the National Anthem. It's not.

Eminem is back, and to prove it, he spit a 4-and-a-half minute freestyle rap against Donald Trump. (Do rappers still do that? Spit their lyrics?)

That being said...



The list of good 2016-2017 BLACK protest rap and soul you have to step over to lay the props on the 8 Mile guy is long and arduous.

— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 11, 2017

Former policy adviser to Trump, Carter Page—who's also a key figure in the continuing Russia investigation—says he will not testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. BECAUSE HE IS JUST SO INNOCENT.

The US Men's Soccer team is booted from the World Cup finals after a drubbing by Trinidad and Tobago.



SHH! NOBODY TELL HIM THE WOMEN’S TEAM MEDALED IN EVERY WORLD CUP & OLYMPIC TOURNAMENT FROM 1991-2015 & IS CURRENTLY RANKED #2 IN THE WORLD. https://t.co/e6Jej1qUQA

— Lisa Schmeiser (@lschmeiser) October 11, 2017

Now let's pay attention to the WEATHER: Cool and showery days through Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

And finally, HEY PERSON WHO DESIGNED THIS PRANK WHERE A PERSON FREAKS OUT OVER A GLASS BRIDGE BREAKING (with simulated cracks and sound effects)! NOT COOL! NOT COOL AT ALL!

