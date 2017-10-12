Good Morning, News: Hoods and Headphones on ICE Protesters, the $258.4 Million Housing Bond, and Awfulness on Twitter

Portland police put hoods and headphones on Arrested Protesters Doug Brown

Good morning, Portland. Let's hit these links.

Protesters blocked the gate to the ICE building yesterday afternoon in SW Portland, in an act of civil disobedience to draw attention to the cruelty of deportations. Five protesters were linked together with duct tape-covered tube. Police put hoods and headphones on the protesters as they removed them from the tube, claiming it was for their protection from sparks and loud noises. There were no sparks or loud noises, though.

Paul Riek, a protester, explains why he’s blocking the gate to the ICE building pic.twitter.com/I6fAQt0ZRk October 12, 2017

Woah. They just put hoods AND headphones on the older ICE protesters they’re arresting. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/vaLkyq8L5Q — doug brown (@dougbrown8) October 12, 2017

A new report from the Chicago academics overseeing federally-mandated changes to the Portland Police Bureau says the police are still struggling with de-escalation and the use of force, we reported.

Dirk VanderHart on the $258.4 million housing bond: "It's been nearly a year since Portland voters approved a housing bond. Now the city might finally have a notion of how to spend it."

"The Rose Quarter, it seems, has embraced Right 2 Dream Too," we reported yesterday. "In a joint statement Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Amanda Fritz's offices announced the homeless rest area had inked a 'good neighbor agreement' with nearby business and neighbor groups, the city, and Portland Police, partly with a goal of developing 'a successful model together that other neighborhoods can look to as a template and replicate in their community.'"

Salam Noor, the state's chief schools officer, was forced out yesterday by Gov. Kate Brown "because she was not satisfied with his ability to execute her vision for Oregon's education system," the Oregonian reported.

More drama for Zoom+Care, in the Portland Tribune:



The owners of the Zoom+Care health clinic chain will pay $285,000 in fines to the state as part of a settlement over their failed health insurance plan, as well as nearly $2.2 million to ensure that medical claims for the plan's remaining members are paid through the end of the year.

Twitter's policies are often very dumb and bad:



Rose McGowan, who accused Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein, said "There are powerful forces at work" https://t.co/y3bZjcx4hS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2017



Speaking of dumb and bad things on Twitter:



"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017