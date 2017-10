Samantha Bee Has Some Choice Words for the Weinsteins of the World

While many late night hosts are for the most part shying away from the Harvey Weinstein scandal—which couldn't be because they are all white men, could it? No, of course not—Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is coming out swinging. Not only does she have some choice words for "White Cosby" (Weinstein), she also correctly points out that sexual harassment isn't a Republican/Democrat problem, it's a "men" problem. Watch, laugh your ass off, and learn.