The Case of the Competing Gorilla Glues

Can YOU tell them apart?

If you're like me, at least once a week you get confused and fill your bong, pipe, vaporizer, or blunt not with a particular sticky and popular strain of cannabis, but with streams of a thick liquid adhesive. It's only after taking a couple hits of the stuff does it slowly dawn upon you that perhaps you've mixed up two products with the same name. That's your last thought as you slip into unconsciousness, because you are an idiot who just smoked glue. Again.

Well, don't worry about that happening again, because the epic legal battle between the makers of Gorilla Glue (the glue) and Gorilla Glue (the ganja) have reached a settlement, sparing the Supreme Court from having to wrestle with an issue as divisive as Roe v. Wade.

The adhesive maker filed the lawsuit in March of this year against GG Strains, claiming trademark infringement, dilution, unfair competition, and cybersquatting. The settlement was reached without any financial payout, but does require GG Strains to rebrand by removing the word “Gorilla” or any image of a gorilla from their product line, branding, marketing campaigns and materials over the next 12 months. This legal landmark case cost the GG Strains company $250,000 in legal fees and rebranding costs.

So, when visiting a dispensary, you will now need to ask for GG 1, GG 4, or GG 5 (the different versions of the strain) to avoid confusion. Intellectual property lawyers have weighed in on the case, pointing out that strain names developed during the years of unregulated cannabis business are now getting more scrutiny as those same businesses enter the legal marketplace.

No word yet if the Guy Fieri restaurant chain plans to file suit against the makers of Dog Shit cannabis for trademark infringement.