Hustler Mag's Larry Flynt Offers $10 Million for Info Leading to Trump's Impeachment

Looks like Dan Savage isn't the only pornographer ready to ITMFA.

Larry Flynt, famed publisher of Hustler magazine, published a full-page ad in the Washington Post Sunday in which he offered $10 million for information leading to the impeachment of Donald Trump, future ex president of the United States.

Sooo, let's just get this straight: The man who once put out a magazine with a busty blonde motorboating the White House on the cover may be the one to save it?? What a time to be alive.