Relive the Magic of Last Month's Sound + Vision Concert with Dan Dan

DAN DAN

Sound + Vision is the FREE monthly concert series the Mercury hosts with Banana Stand Media and Mississippi Studios, with eclectic lineups spotlighting some of the city's best up-and-coming talent. Banana Stand's got a video from last month's show, which featured the rhythmic grooves of Dan Dan, an analog synth and drum outfit that released its debut EP last spring.

Don't miss October's Sound + Vision—it's tonight, with experimental rockers the Wild Body and Miss Rayon, a new band consisting of Jenny Logan (Summer Cannibals, Deathlist), Eric Sabatino (Appendixes, Cat Hoch Band), and Hannah Blilie (Gossip, Shoplifting).