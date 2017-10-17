Six Portland Bartenders Competing in Manhattan-Off for Charity

Later this month, a half-dozen Portland Bartenders will compete in the Taste of Wright, a Manhattan Challenge in which you—should you buy a ticket—will be the judge.

The aim, according to organizer Robert Volz, is to raise funds for the Gordon House, the state of Oregon’s sole Frank Lloyd Wright house, which is located in nearby Silverton. (Volz sits on the Gordon House’s board.)

The event goes down at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 26 in the Pearl District at Design Within Reach, located at 825 NW 13th. Tickets are $60 a pop, $100 for couples, and $500 if you and seven of your friends want a table of eight.

Bartenders include Nathan Gerdes (La Moule), Josh Baird (T.C. O'Leary’s), Joel Schmeck (Irving Street Kitchen), Jason Coates (Marriott Downtown Waterfront), and Kael Woodyard (Loyal Legion). Volz is still trying to drum up a sixth competitor, which shouldn’t be difficult considering the grand prize is pretty nifty. The crowning cocktail master gets to pick their favorite oral auction item, which includes a weekend stay for six on the banks of the Metolius River, a dinner for six that includes shots of every kind of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey available, and a wine refrigerator packed with vino.

How those bartenders will put their stamp on a cocktail that calls for just four ingredients—and that’s if you count the cherry—is anyone’s guess, but Volz says he figures one will use his own homemade spiced vermouth.

“Perhaps a float of Chartreuse, a mist of mezcal or a drop of smoky Isla Scotch changes the drink enough to become something different,” he says. “Much like a jazz musician must master the classics before riffing, the bartenders will be using a whiskey, but after that its up to them.”

The winning cocktail will also be featured at all national events hosted by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy. You heard that correctly: The FLWBC will have an official cocktail. And why wouldn’t it, considering that it has its own sommelier, which is Volz himself.

Attending judges won’t just be treated to a series of cocktails, either. Beer and wine will also be available, as will snacks courtesy of Irving Street Kitchen.

To buy tickets, visit the Taste of Wright’s Brown Paper Tickets page.