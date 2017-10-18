Trump Attacks Gold-Star Family... Again

After Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson told the Washington Post that she overheard leering uncle and US President Donald Trump tell a woman whose Green Beret husband was killed in Niger this month that he "he knew what he signed up for," Trump has, once again, taken to Twitter to deny the allegations. As ya do.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Rep. Wilson said she was in a car with Myeshia Johnson, also of Florida, on the way to the Miami International Airport on Tuesday to meet the body of Johnson's husband, Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, when Trump called. Sgt. Johnson's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who was also in the car, confirmed the account, and said "President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband."

Trump, who would clearly fail the marshmallow test, doubled-down on his claims when asked about the incident by a reporter Wednesday: "I didn't say what that congresswoman said; didn't say it all. She knows it," Trump said. "I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife who was—sounded like a lovely woman. Did not say what the congresswoman said, and most people aren’t too surprised to hear that." BWHAHAHAHAHAH LOLOLOLOLOLOLOOL!!! Guess he forgot about the whole Khizir Khan thing.