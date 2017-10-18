Lady Gaga Was Spotted in Southeast Portland Over the Weekend

Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier this week, the Portland State Vanguard reported that the red building in one of Lady Gaga's recent Instagram posts is a recording studio located in Southeast Portland.

Last week the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) also posted photos of herself in front of a Sellwood bicycle shop, and according to the Oregonian, she even stopped by Gino's for some Spanish coffee Saturday night. It's unclear whether or not she's still in Portland, but perhaps like she is/was here working on a follow-up to her fifth studio album, 2016's Joanne.

Tough girl on the mend. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT