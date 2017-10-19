Ask Northwest Earthquake Experts Anything You Want at Noon on Reddit

A helpful illustration from the Washington State Department of Transportation on what might happen to the viaduct (which is still standing!) during a major earthquake. WSDOT

What's in an earthquake kit? Am I supposed to stand under a door frame or hide under my desk? When's the next one of these things due anyway? Why do seismologists like bikes so much? If it's the Really Big One, a.k.a the Cascadia Subduction Zone quake, will I have enough time to have sex? If I'm under the viaduct, should I just lie down and hope I get into heaven?

These are all questions you can ask Washington Emergency Management Division earthquake program manager Brian Terbush, geologists Corina Forson and Tim Walsh, engineer Emory Montague, and Oregon Office of Emergency Management earthquake program manager Althea Rizzo during their Reddit AMA from noon until 2 p.m. today. Stay prepared here.