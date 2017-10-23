La David T. Johnson's Widow: Trump "Made Me Cry Even More"

President Trump responds to my conversation with Sgt. LaDavid Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, this morning on @GMA pic.twitter.com/zEsMWzHaTt

— GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) October 23, 2017

TPM:

Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump seemed to forget her husband’s name on the call and told her that her husband knew what he was signing up for, as Wilson told the press last week. “The President said that he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyway,” Myeshia Johnson told “Good Morning America.” “It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it.” “He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” she continued, adding that Trump only remembered Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s name because he had his report in front of him. “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name? And that’s what made me upset and cry even more.”

You'll never guess what happened next. The classiest president we've ever had—our most presidential president of all presidents except maybe Lincoln—immediately took to Twitter and called La David Johnson's pregnant widow a liar.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

This is, of course, totally presidential behavior according Kellyanne Conway. Attacking the widow of a fallen soldier? If the president does it, that's presidential. Colluding with hostile foreign powers? Staring directly into the sun during an eclipse? Repeatedly wandering out of the room before signing things at signing ceremonies? Perving on your own daughter? Trump is defining presidential down.

For those out there thinking Trump's behavior is making George W. Bush look good in retrospect, Slate offers this:

It’s long been an open secret that George W. Bush has little regard for Donald Trump. It’s hard to blame our previous Republican president for that stance, as our current Republican president hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory over the course of his brief political career. Nevertheless, after Bush gave an address in New York City that’s been widely interpreted as a rebuke to Trump’s distinctive brand of nationalism, I was left with a bad taste in my mouth, for the simple reason that had there been no Bush, there’d be no Trump.

And as for this...

Wilson, a flamboyant, cowboy-hat-wearing Democrat, is just the kind of critic that can push Trump’s buttons https://t.co/zPtCih7hFs

— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2017

I'm thinking black + woman pushes more of Trump's buttons than Democrat + cowboy hat.