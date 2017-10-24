Good Morning, News: New Homelessness Numbers, Groping Accusations in Salem, and a Shady Deal for Puerto Rico

KEVIN RUSS / GETTY IMAGES

released a full report on the 2017 "point-in-time" count used to give policy makers an idea of what homelessness looks like here. We went over a few of the findings.

State Senator Sarah Gelser clarified yesterday: Yes she is accusing another senator, Jeff Cruse, of touching her inappropriately over the course of years. Gelser even filed a complaint about the conduct last year. The case came to light after Senate President Peter Courtney stripped Cruse of all his committee assignments last week.

Speaking of accusations, former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is once again facing a lawsuit from a man who says Murray sexually abused him as a teenager. Delvon Heckard filed suit earlier this year, but withdrew it, promising to re-file at a later date. That's what this is.

Since you maybe missed the torrent of news on Friday, there are two interesting decisions coming before Portland City Council this week: Should the city create a brand new second-in-command position atop the police bureau—a priority of new Chief Danielle Outlaw? And should the city file a lawsuit fighting the release of employee records that are likely public?

So you know how Puerto Rico is still without power (and water, and cell service, and...)? Well great news for a tiny company owned by Trump supporters: It gets $300 million to get the island back on its feet, in what one Puerto Rican lawmaker says is a "cozy sweetheart deal" to a "glorified middleman."

Want some insight into the new EPA culture that leads to secretive deals with polluters over the Portland harbor cleanup? This deeply reported NYT story will get you there.

The numbers are in: Amazon fielded 238 proposals from cities that want its HQ2 for their very own. Props to the Dakotas, who are above that song-and-dance.

Hey, teach: Don't bring your gun to school.

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office is sticking to its guns, saying affordable housing money should be part of a $1.7 billion bond measure TriMet is considering. TriMet says that might be illegal, and is certainly ill-advised. Meanwhile, it's still unclear a measure will be filed at all.

And finally, two leading state senators are stepping down, after being nominated by Gov. Kate Brown to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Here's what that means.

No rain in sight?!