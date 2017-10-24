There aren't many Portland businesses that have been around since 1890—1890!!!—and the story of Helen's Pacific Costumers is a fascinating one, which you should definitely check out here. So make an effort to stop by Helen's in the next week or so and tip your hat to the longevity and creativity of Pamela and her staff. This shop will definitely be missed! Because as they say on their website...
Alert: Helen's Pacific Costumers is Closing Its Doors—And Everything's On Sale
