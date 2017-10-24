Alert: Helen's Pacific Costumers is Closing Its Doors—And Everything's On Sale

Courtesy Helen's

After 127 years—127 years!!!—in business, the beloved Helen's Pacific Costumers (7501 NE Glisan) is shutting its doors, as owner Pamela Monette is retiring after 50 years of serving Portland's gorilla and French maid costume needs. Over the years they have amassed thousands of costumes—including building an untold number of special order outfits (like mascots)—andAll those thousands of costumes must go, and Helen's going out of business sale will continue until(hours 11 am-7 pm daily). Plus there will beto get rid of anything that's left (including furniture and fixtures) onfrom 11 am to 5 pm!

There aren't many Portland businesses that have been around since 1890—1890!!!—and the story of Helen's Pacific Costumers is a fascinating one, which you should definitely check out here. So make an effort to stop by Helen's in the next week or so and tip your hat to the longevity and creativity of Pamela and her staff. This shop will definitely be missed! Because as they say on their website...

