Another Republican Senator Flips On Trump—Kinda, Sorta

GOP's Jeff Flake slams Trump's "flagrant disregard for truth... we must never regard these things as normal." pic.twitter.com/2dBoX854jd

— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 24, 2017

This morning Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) went another round with Trump. This afternoon Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that, like Corker, he won't be seeking reelection and then condemned Trump and Trumpism from the floor of the Senate. Not exactly profiles in courage—Corker campaigned for Trump in the general election and has backed Trump's nominees and policies in the Senate, and Flake criticized Trump in the general election while also backing Trump's nominees and policies in the Senate. (According to 538, Corker has voted with Trump 87.8% of the time and Flake has voted with Trump 91.7% of the time.) Both men voted to strip millions of Americans of their health care. But now that both men have publicly admitted what we all know to be true—Trump is a demagogue who's destroying our institutions, inflaming racial tensions, and dividing the country, all while enriching himself and his equally odious family members—both should quit the GOP and caucus with the Democrats until their terms end in January. If Flake believes what he said today...

“There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party,” Flake said in an interview with the Arizona Republic. Flake said he has “no intention” of running for President. “Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take,” he said in the interview. “It would require me to believe in positions I don’t hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

...leaving the GOP would be the ethical, honorable, and courageous thing to do. If there's no place for you in the current Republican Party, if running as a Republican—for president or reelection—would require you to take positions you don't hold and condone behavior you cannot condone... quitting the GOP is the only honorable thing to do.

Business Insider slammed Flake for "complaining loudly about Trump and doing very little about him." Flake's in a position now to do something about Trump: quit the GOP (because there's no place in it for you, Jeff, right?), caucus with the Democrats, and convince Corker to cross the aisle with him. Then let Chuck Schumer appeal to Susan Collins (voted with Trump 80% of the time) to leave the GOP and caucus with the Democrats. Corker and Flake couldn't run in Tennessee and Arizona as Democrats (or an independent) and win. Collins could run in Maine as a Democrat and win. She can explain her move by paraphrasing St. Ronald Reagan: “I didn’t leave the Republican party, the Republican Party left me.”

A boy can dream.