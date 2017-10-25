Good Morning, News: More Unwanted GOP Touching, Flake vs. Trump, and Big Banks Get Big Win

GOP yanks rule that allows class-action lawsuits; Wall Street reacts accordingly. Getty / Jonathan Kitchen

Another state senator has reported being on the receiving end of unwanted touching from Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse who, after multiple accusations, bafflingly still has his job.

In their home opener, the Blazers take down the Pelicans 103-93! Woot woot, toot toot!

Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not run again and took the opportunity to lambaste Trump, adding he refuses to be "complicit or silent" about the president's racist, hateful shenanigans.

Trump clapped back at Senators Flake and Corker—because he is a baby who can't take criticism—saying that actually everybody else in the senate loves him. (Arrested Development narrator: "They do not.")

According to a new report, the DNC and Clinton campaign funded a company who dug up the Trump-Russia dossier—much of which has been confirmed as fact. Sounds like money well spent!

After two months of saying he was going to declare an opioid emergency, Trump is almost—not quite—ready to declare an opioid emergency! Check back in two more months!

Former President George HW Bush has apologized after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Big banks and Wall Street are celebrating today after the GOP strips away our right to file class-action lawsuits against corrupt financial institutions.



Giant of stage + screen. Also let's remember that Robert Guillaume was among the first celebs to appear at AIDS fundraisers. Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Zu1klgGAV3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 24, 2017

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Fats Domino, whose hits include "Blueberry Hill" and "Blue Monday," dies at 89 https://t.co/HNMnAmPMzN pic.twitter.com/w7lvOeW1mO — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 25, 2017

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory warning Black people to stay away from American Airlines.

