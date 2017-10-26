Here's Why We Shouldn't be Cheering the Boy Scouts for Accepting Girls

In reaction to the Boy Scouts' rapidly declining membership (and their abysmal record on LGBTQ rights), they recently decided for the first time to allow girls into their ranks. According to Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, here's their reasoning for the change:

“The values of Scouting — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example — are important for both young men and women,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “We strive to bring what our organization does best — developing character and leadership for young people — to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”

While we might be tempted to yell, "FINALLY" and welcome the Scouts into the 21st Century with open arms, here is a great explanation from comic artist Megan Rosalarian Gedris (from her site) about why we should refrain from cheering the Scouts for their sudden so-called "progressivism."

OK but Girl Scouts allowed trans and NB scouts in long ago and they’re a secular organization as opposed to the explicitly Christian Boy Scouts. This is literally just a way of attracting girls away from the feminism of Girl Scouts to the Christian patriarchy because we still think Boy Scouts are better because they’re for boys. I went camping in Girl Scouts. I built fires. I also learned that it’s okay to be proud of being a girl and doing “girly” things like sewing and cooking (really important skills that are downplayed because they’re seen as “women’s work.”) The Girl Scouts are so officially pro-choice that they scare evangelicals. Girls joining Boy Scouts is false progressivism. While I think perhaps the days of gendered scouting might be numbered, it shouldn’t be because everyone is now joining the conservative organization of the Boy Scouts.

WHAT (clap) SHE (clap) SAID (clap).