Ben Carson: Gold Star Widow "Just Looking For Something To Complain About"

Ben Carson says Sgt. La David T. Johnson's widow was just "looking for something to complain about" and seized on the president's condolence call. TPM:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on Wednesday said some people “were just looking for something to complain about” in President Donald Trump’s remarks to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger earlier in October. Asked about Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s family, who criticized Trump’s remarks, Carson said, “I think there were people who were just looking for something to complain about. I mean, if he had said, you know, ‘I’m sorry, this is sure a dark day for you,’ they would have said ‘See, he’s a racist, he said a dark day,'” Carson, who is black, said, apparently referring to Johnson and his widow Myeshia Johnson, who are also black.

Her husband is dead, her husband's body was so badly mutilated the military refused to let her see it, the Pentagon hasn't provided her with any information about her husband's death, she has one child with her husband and is pregnant with their second. Seems to me that Myeshia Johnson had plenty to complain about—plenty to weep about—before the president of the United States called while she was on her way to receive her husband's remains. But Carson would have us believe that Johnson set aside her grief and conspired with her mother and a member of Congress to smear Trump, a guy who just can't catch a break from the black community—because black people in the United States have so little to complain about that they're just making stuff up about Donald Trump .

And speaking of Ben Carson...

Carson is overseeing billions of dollars of cuts at the Department of Housing and Urban Development—cuts that will surely make the nation's homelessness crisis worse—but refuses to answer Rep. Al Green's questions about which programs, exactly, are being cut. This is the Trump administration's MO.

And speaking of the asshole-in-chief.... he's still attacking Myeshia Johnson:

President Trump: "I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am… I went to an Ivy League college… I'm a very intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/7TAg6RFiCM — CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2017

Trump keeps calling Myeshia Johnson a liar. Asked if he would considering apologizing to the Gold Star widow, Trump insists that Johnson is wrong and he's right—so she shouldn't expect an apology from the asshole-in-chief (not that she wants to speak to him again). And the impression that Trump's an uncivil, insensitive asshole? Which this incident—Trump making a Gold Star widow cry and then calling her liar again and again—has reinforced? Fake news, says Trump: "[I have] one of the great memories of all time.... People don’t understand: I went to an Ivy League schoo. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.” At least one of Trump's professors at that Ivy League school begs to differ. And I'm thinking this may be a related development.

Trump's remarks about his classy education, his tremendous memory, and his bigly smarts reminded a lot of people of this...

"I'm smart. Not like everybody says. Like dumb. I'm smart! And I want respect!"

UPDATE:

In the Times of London this morning: pic.twitter.com/b3iclazDJa — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 24, 2017

Trump's buddy Rupert Murdoch owns the Times of London.