GOP = Good On Pot

Getty / FatCamera

It's charitable to say the country at the moment has some... divisions. Less "You say po-tay-to, I say po-tah-to" and more "You say po-tay-to, I say snowflake cuck fake news libtard sieg heil." And while it feels like this chasm of differences has rapidly become Grand Canyon-esque in size, there is a surprising front on which the two parties are finding common ground.

Is it cannabis? It is!

For the first time ever, a new Gallup poll shows that a majority of Republicans favor legalization of cannabis.

Last year, that number was at 42 percent. This year, it's jumped to 51 percent. Gallup has data on this question going back to 1969, and they now report that 64 percent of Americans overall now support legalization. This is a tremendous surge in support, especially when you take into account that back in 2004, only a third of Americans supported it. At that time, Democrats supported it at about 34 percent, while only 20 percent of Republicans were 420 friendly.

Researchers attribute this change of opinion to the widespread legalization of adult-use and medical programs. Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia presently have such programs, and here's a fun map to see where this has happened.

Of course, we don't at present have an administration that seems very keen on medical or adult-use programs, and the noises made by the shame of Alabama, Li'l Jeffy Sessions, don't bode well for cannabis as a whole. But this is still a benchmark in acceptance of cannabis, and normalization doesn't happen overnight. At this point, shared beliefs between the parties about what is right and just is unicorn-level rare, and should be noted—and maybe celebrated, provided you have a Republican friend who likes to get high.