Travel Oregon Made an "Oregon Trail" Knockoff And It's Exactly What You're Thinking Right Now

Remember a couple years back, when the game Oregon Trail popped up online and we all played it once to reminisce and then were contented and stopped?

Travel Oregon didn't stop. The state's "semi-independent" tourism booster has released a riff on the old 8-bit classic, 'cept instead of a banker with the runs you're now a kombucha-swilling yoga teacher. Seriously.

On your journey, you'll visit Oregon landmarks in what looks a lot like a Subaru, talk to Portlanders named "Beardo McGee," challenge a ski bro named Chad to races on Mount Hood, hunt truffles, and well, we stopped playing pretty early on. Apparently our copy chief got a $250 distracted driving ticket at one point?

Anyway. It's here, if you care.