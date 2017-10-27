Reader Poll: Pick the Mercury's New Mascot!

As you know, the Mercury has had several failed mascots in our 16 years as a journalistic enterprise (most notably "Constance, the Mercury Ear of Corn"). However, as I previously reported, the historic and beloved Helen's Pacific Costumers is closing its doors after 127 years (!!!) of doing business, and is currently selling ALL of their enormous backlog of costumes. (For dates and times of their big sale, check this out!) What does this mean for you? A potentially awesome Halloween costume. What does it mean for the Mercury? A potentially AH-MAY-ZING new mascot! I went over there today to model a few mascot heads, and would love your help in deciding which will be the next Mercury mascot. Check out these photos and vote below!

Meet Carla, the Mercury's Angry Red Cardinal!

Meet Pasqual, the Mercury's Flirty Pink Pig!

Meet Randall, the Mercury's Bubonic Rat!

Meet Cornel, the Mercury's Coy Bear Cub!

Meet Mark Mulligan, the Mercury's Wooly Mammoth!

Meet Ducky O'Quackers, the Mercury's Scottish Duck!

OKAY LET'S VOTE!