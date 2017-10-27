Savage Love Letter of the Day: Is Period Blood Sex Ketchup?

I dropped in on a Twitter fight and it's today's SLLOTD. It all started with this tweet:

I'm absolutely disgusted with the godamn internet. Who in their right mind would have sex during menstruation? #stopthedegeneracy

— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻‍♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 21, 2017

@Scripteladora then goes on an extremely long Twitter rant about stopping the #degeneracy, which you can read here but I won't bore you with every tweet.

Some others jumped into respond:

I read the full thread, several dozen posts, anyway. Really excellent, factual discussion, well argued. Are you doctor or nurse?

— Off T. Grid (@OffTheGrid531) October 21, 2017

Thanks for the compliment, but no, I have no formal education in medicine, I just read a lot and do a lot of research

— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻‍♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 21, 2017

You do research? That's cool. What journal studies have you published?

— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 23, 2017

Well I can assure you it wasn't feminist nutjob101

— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻‍♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 23, 2017

considering the fact that you used the term "rosy fluid" I'm gonna guess the voynich manuscript or the bible

— 🔪Goth Ms. Gristle⚰ (@spookperson) October 25, 2017

Neither, but I have a friend telling me Torah/Talmud family laws align with what I say in this thread.

— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻‍♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 25, 2017

What about peeing on someone when you're on the rag?

— Stella Mudd's DA (@stella_mudd) October 26, 2017

The only thing that could make this whole thread better is @fakedansavage weighing in

— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 26, 2017

And...

Not my area of expertise. But for what it’s worth: people can do whatever they want with whoever they want whenever they want—so long...

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017

...they’re all consenting adults. Think period sex is icky? Don’t have it. Think anal is gross? Don’t do it. Think BDSM’s sick? Don’t do it.

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017

Same goes for gay marriage, abortion, skydiving, ass eating, snowboarding, Hawaiian pizza, Transparent, piss play, candy corn, Guinness...

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017

I’m *literally* off to fuck myself some butt here. So if you’ll excuse me, ladies... https://t.co/i8S0yxGJI9

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017

*gracefully bows out*

— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 26, 2017



