I dropped in on a Twitter fight and it's today's SLLOTD. It all started with this tweet:
I'm absolutely disgusted with the godamn internet. Who in their right mind would have sex during menstruation? #stopthedegeneracy
— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 21, 2017
@Scripteladora then goes on an extremely long Twitter rant about stopping the #degeneracy, which you can read here but I won't bore you with every tweet.
Some others jumped into respond:
I read the full thread, several dozen posts, anyway. Really excellent, factual discussion, well argued. Are you doctor or nurse?
— Off T. Grid (@OffTheGrid531) October 21, 2017
Thanks for the compliment, but no, I have no formal education in medicine, I just read a lot and do a lot of research
— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 21, 2017
You do research? That's cool. What journal studies have you published?
— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 23, 2017
Well I can assure you it wasn't feminist nutjob101
— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 23, 2017
considering the fact that you used the term "rosy fluid" I'm gonna guess the voynich manuscript or the bible
— 🔪Goth Ms. Gristle⚰ (@spookperson) October 25, 2017
Neither, but I have a friend telling me Torah/Talmud family laws align with what I say in this thread.
— 🐺🎃Ana 🦇🧛🏻♀️👿 (@Scripteladora) October 25, 2017
What about peeing on someone when you're on the rag?
— Stella Mudd's DA (@stella_mudd) October 26, 2017
The only thing that could make this whole thread better is @fakedansavage weighing in
— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 26, 2017
And...
Not my area of expertise. But for what it’s worth: people can do whatever they want with whoever they want whenever they want—so long...
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017
...they’re all consenting adults. Think period sex is icky? Don’t have it. Think anal is gross? Don’t do it. Think BDSM’s sick? Don’t do it.
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017
Same goes for gay marriage, abortion, skydiving, ass eating, snowboarding, Hawaiian pizza, Transparent, piss play, candy corn, Guinness...
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017
I’m *literally* off to fuck myself some butt here. So if you’ll excuse me, ladies... https://t.co/i8S0yxGJI9
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 26, 2017
*gracefully bows out*
— Meghan (@meghcarr) October 26, 2017
pic.twitter.com/87NpWrzNcM
— Lani Kai Pumpkins (@LaniKaiDuck) October 26, 2017
