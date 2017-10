Photos: Getting Sexy at PDX Erotic Ball

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Last Saturday marked the 18th anniversary of the Portland Erotic Ball held at the Crystal Ballroom, where hundreds of party-goers got their Halloween sexy on. Beloved friend of the Mercury and phototographer Jason DeSomer was on hand to snap some pics of some of the most memorable costumes of the night. BE WARNED, SOME PHOTOS ARE NSFW!]

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer