Six Dead After Vehicle Drives Down Lower Manhattan Bike Path, Law Enforcement Says

BREAKING: Law enforcement official: 6 people dead, 15 hurt after vehicle drives onto bike path near World Trade Center site.

— The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017

Reuters reports that several people were killed and more injured. In a series of Twitter posts, the New York City Police Department announced that a vehicle entered the bike/pedestrian lane, striking several people, and eventually exited "displaying firearms & was shot by NYPD." A suspect has been taken into custody. Tweets wildly speculating about the nature of the attack are already rife on social media.