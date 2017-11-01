Good Morning, News: Attack in NYC and Portland's Pink Bunny Stabber is on the Loose

A driver kills 8 and injures 11 on NYC bike path. Kena Betancur / Stringer / Getty Images

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN!

he's dancing his way back to me. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Let's start with a local Halloween horror: A man in a pink bunny suit stabbed someone in Old Town/Chinatown early this morning. The victim is expected to recover, but the bunny is still at large.

New Seasons workers are organizing a union after the store rolled back some of their health insurance.

An anti-labor group is countersuing Portland over a public records standoff, and our Dirk VanderHart has the story.

A rotating group of Reed College students have been occupying the administration building for nine days demanding that the school divest from Wells Fargo who they accuse of funding racism.

Amid allegations of off-duty drunk driving, the West Linn police chief is retiring, following an investigation that concluded he committed no fireable offenses.

Portland conservative radio host Lars Larson is going to broadcast a show from the White House—because apparently the White House can squeeze in a bit more garbage.

In lower Manhattan, a man driving a pickup truck killed 8 people and injured 11 after careening down a bike path before being shot by police. Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared it a terrorist attack, though police suspect he was an "inspired" terrorist rather than having direct links to Islamic State.

And three... two... one... Trump says something stupid in response to the attack. Just like clockwork! This time he's blaming Democratic senator Chuck Schumer for the killer's actions.

Brown guy kills 8 with a truck: “WALLS! BANS! BARRICADES!”



White guy kills 59 with guns: “well what can you do”

— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 31, 2017

While Trump has been advised by his team of lawyers to stay away from attacking Robert Mueller and his Russia investigation, the president's allies (like rotting cactus Steve Bannon) are telling him to start picking a fight.

Oh, and this guy's a dick:



I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

To teach Izzy about socialism I’m taking 50% of her candy but giving a social safety net,health care, free college, and public transit pic.twitter.com/OaHqmMD4ZC

— Justin Grimmer (@justingrimmer) November 1, 2017

As opposed to...

Social media execs from Facebook, Twitter, and Google are on Capitol Hill for the next two days trying to explain why they allowed Russian trolls to meddle in our election.

Happy fifth anniversary to the ACA (AKA Obamacare) which, despite the evil machinations of the GOP, is open for enrollment again today.

It's no secret that I despise Under Armour for their CEO's support of Trump, therefore allow me to rejoice in hearing his company is having a terrible year that just keeps getting worse. HA. HA. HA.

And the accusations of sexual harassment against the men of Hollywood keep on coming: Dustin Hoffman is being accused of groping and harassing a 17-year-old in 1985.

Now let's look up for a glimpse at the WEATHER: Cooler today with a high of 57 and possibility of a shower.

And finally, let's watch the hilarious Aziz Ansari receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence In Comedy, and roast the hell out of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence In Comedy.

