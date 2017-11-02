Papa John's Blames Kneeling Football Players for Slow Pizza Sales

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction,” Schnatter, who serves as the pizza chain’s chairman and chief executive officer, said on a conference call. “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.” And... “This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago,” Schnatter said on the call.

The Papa John's take-n-bake pizza company has been reportingover the last quarter and their stocks are taking a beating—but instead of blaming a product that tastes like garbage, CEO John Schnatter is laying the blame on the NFL forby kneeling during the national anthem. Here's what this shithead has to say, courtesy of Bloomberg News

In case you're wondering what the words of a desperate man sound like, well, there ya go. It should also be noted that Schnatter donated to Trump's campaign, is a frequent critic of government regulations, and crapped all over Obamacare. You probably don't need a reason to stay away from Papa John's pizza, but if you're ever looking for one, how about Papa John's putting their profits over free speech and the civil rights of others? (And did I mention they make garbage pizza? They make garbage pizza.)