Teen Vogue Ceases Print Publication. What Will the Conservative Mommies Burn Now!?

Vanity Fair, Vogue, Wired, and The New Yorker will not see any frequency changes, reports WWD. DAVID AHN / GETTY IMAGES

Do teens only read on screens? Well, teens (and adults) who love Teen Vogue will soon find that's their only option if they want to read the publication. Condé Nast announced today that the popular #Resistance4Kids magazine will cease publication in print.

Teen Vogue's shuttering appears to be a part of a larger round of cuts, and Condé Nast is expected to "slash about 80 jobs, equal to a decrease of about 2.5 percent of its 3,000-person workforce," WWD reports.

More from WWD:

According to sources, GQ, Glamour, Allure and Architectural Digest will go from 12 issues to 11; Bon Appétit will go from 11 issues to 10, and W and Condé Nast Traveler will now have eight issues, down from 10. Teen Vogue, which had published five issues a year, will close its print edition.

Fuck!

If you've been peacefully avoiding news since that media-allergic nuclear-orange Cheeto-head became president, you may have missed Teen Vogue's (maybe short-lived) rise to stardom. The publication, led by the young and intelligent Elaine Welteroth (editor in chief) and Phillip Picardi (digital editorial director), rose to national attention as they published pieces like "Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America" shortly after the Don Don became president-elect. (Welteroth has dismissed the idea that Teen Vogue's recent evolution is tied to Trump, and states their timely, activist voice has been evolving for years.)

During a bleak time for many on the left (and right), Teen Vogue seemed to speak not only to a generation that would vote for the first time in 2020, but, to quote the Stranger's Charles Mudede, "to everyone who cares about the future of our young ones, male or female or trans... If you love your teen daughter and your country, subscribe to Teen Vogue."

While the magazine is dominating the digital landscape "by mixing Trump with makeup tips," the print publication has been slimming. Just one year ago, Condé Nast announced Teen Vogue would be reducing its publication cycle from nine times a year to quarterly.

The move appeared to be successful—shifting to a thinner print schedule made the magazine a collector's item. Teen Vogue's new print issues were sleek, colorful, and pissed a bunch of conservative moms off by discussing icky, deviant normal, healthy topics like anal sex.

In a media landscape where print is dying an ugly, prolonged death, Teen Vogue was a celebrated anomaly. Does today's news mean "The Activist Mommy" won? Yeesh, things are looking bleak.

Fortunately, the magazine is still dominating the web. Read here and subscribe to their newsletters—I do. They're great.