Check Out the Wild Body and Miss Rayon's Sound + Vision Performances!

The Wild Body Taj Bourgeois

Sound + Vision is the FREE monthly concert series the Mercury hosts with Banana Stand Media and Mississippi Studios. Its eclectic lineups spotlight some of the city's best up-and-coming talent, and this fall that's included the rollicking, experimental post-punk of the Wild Body and Miss Rayon, a new band with Jenny Logan (Summer Cannibals, Deathlist), Eric Sabatino (Appendixes, Cat Hoch Band), and Hannah Blilie (Gossip, Shoplifting). Check out Banana Stand's videos from both shows!

Don't miss the next Sound + Vision—it's Tuesday, November 21 at Mississippi Studios with the Lonesome Billies and Plastic Cactus.