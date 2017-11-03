This Weekend's Style Events

Alexa Stark

Sundaze Collective—a monthly fashion pop-up curated by Sarah Radcliffe of The Yo! Store, and features a rotating lineup of local designers and makers—is back for their November installment. Vendors include Alexa Stark, Laurs Kemp, Polaris Jewelry, Natalie Ebaugh, Helado Rosa, The Brooding Kind, xobruno, and more.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sun Nov 5, 11 am-5 pm

Yay Us!!!

Acting as the bookend to 2017 are the Portland Fashion and Style Awards. On its 6th year, this event, “Strives to recognize exceptional local talent and showcase Portland’s unique style with a commitment to bring together the city's creative culture to build an event of sustainability, passion, and collaboration.” Among the categories are Best Women’s Wear Designer, Best Men’s Wear Designer, Best Boutique, and Best Fashion Publication, which Portland Mercury is nominated for! (Full disclosure, I am on the judging panel, and no I do not get to vote for myself. They literally kicked me out of the room when it was time to vote for the categories I was in.)

Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park, Sunday November 5, Doors at 4:30 pm, Show at 6 pm, $35-$150

