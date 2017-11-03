More Harassment and Assault Allegations Emerge from People Who've Worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards

In the last week, he's also been dropped by his agent and his publicist. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

A former production assistant on House of Cards told CNN that while alone in a car with Kevin Spacey, the actor

put his hands down the production assistant's pants. The production assistant told CNN that the touching was nonconsensual. "I was in a state of shock," he said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

After they got to the set, according to CNN's reporting:

the production assistant says he helped the actor take his belongings from the car to Spacey's trailer on set. While the two men were in the trailer, the production assistant says, Spacey cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him. "I told him, 'I don't think I'm ok with this, I don't think I'm comfortable with this,'" the production assistant said. That's when the actor became "visibly flustered," fled the trailer, got in his car and left for the remainder of the day, according to the production assistant.

The production assistant didn't report the alleged incident to authorities at the time, according to CNN's reporting, but he did tell a coworker. Plus, months earlier he had "complained to a supervisor that Spacey was sexually harassing him."

"It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors," the production assistant told CNN.

Seven other people who work or have worked on the show also told CNN that Spacey made the set "toxic." Some of there stories are here.

Meanwhile, yesterday, an anonymous individual with nothing to do with House of Cards told New York magazine that he had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 years old. According to that account, it ended after Spacey attempted to anally rape him.

Spacey denies the allegations.

Netflix announced that the sixth season of House of Cards, currently in production in Baltimore, would be its last after Anthony Rapp's allegations about the actor were first reported last Sunday night. (According to insiders, ending after season six had already been decided and had nothing to do with Spacey.) The next day, on Halloween, Netflix decided to suspend current production "until further notice." It is now on hold indefinitely.