Good Morning, News: Texas Church Massacre, a New Mayor Sam Adams Scandal, and Trump's Many Russian Connections

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Blue eyed dressed for every situation. Moving through the doorway of a nation. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

An investigation into former police chief Larry O'Dea's campout shooting reveals that Portland's then internal affairs boss failed to do his job at the time.

A former mayoral staffer claims that ex-Mayor Sam Adams sexually harassed him while on the job.

The Blazers take down the Thunder 103-99, and our Aris Wales has the recap.

A gunman opened fire on a Texas church congregation killing 26, before escaping and turning the gun on himself. Authorities are searching for a motive, but Detective-In Chief Donald Trump claims it was a "mental health" situation rather than a "gun problem." (Naturally, he would've had quite a different reaction if the assailant was brown.)

Aurora: AR-15

Orlando: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

Umpqua CC: AR-15

San Bernardino: AR-15

Sutherland Springs: AR-15

— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2017

Today in the drip-drip of the Russia investigation, the Washington Post reports that at least nine people close to Trump had connections with Russians during his campaign and the transition.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul was attacked by a neighbor this weekend, and suffered five broken ribs and bruises to his lungs.

The son of actor Richard Dreyfuss is the latest person to accuse Kevin Spacey of groping and sexual harassment.

Now about this WEATHER: Two dry sunny days in a row with a high of 50.

And finally, to help his girlfriend sell her 1996 Honda Accord, a man makes this very convincing commercial!

