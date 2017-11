Get Your $375 Anarchy Jacket Here

Only $375 from Barneys New York Barneys New York

Nothing says "anarchy" like $375 dry clean only jackets from Barneys. According to the seller, "This military-inspired piece is detailed with assorted handwritten graffiti, a checked pattern pocket, and anarchy symbols at the front and back."

This piece is sure to be all the rage at antifa protests this winter, just don't forget your Hermes balaclava.