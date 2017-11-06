Pazzo Restaurant Will Shutter to Make Way for Unnamed Kenny Giambalvo Project

Kenny Giambalvo Courtesy Pazzo Ristorante / Dina Avila

On January 1, 2018, Pazzo Ristorante, the Italian restaurant on the ground floor of the Vintage Hotel, will close its doors after its New Year’s Day brunch service.

But according to an email from Allison Ferré, the regional public relations manager for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (Pazzo and the Vintage are both Kimpton properties), a new concept is set to open in the spring after months of remodeling.

The as-yet-unnamed restaurant will be headed by Kenny Giambalvo who’ll develop a menu of “old school New York Italian food.”

The Long Island native and journeyman chef has helmed many kitchens around Portland, including Bluehour, Edgefield’s Black Rabbit, as well as Pazzo.

Once Pazzo shutters, Ferré says that Bacchus Bar, the Vintage’s lobby bar, will expand its food menu, which will include quick-serve breakfast items.

Until then, it’s a slow long last call to try pastas, pizzas and swordfish with walnut pesto and lemon confit that have made a mark on Portland’s downtown dining scene for the last 25 years.

Stay tuned.