Savage Love Letter of the Day: Cleaning Out the Garage

I like to finger my rim while jerking my cock—it makes me come really hard and I'm interested in trying anal play with others. The problem is that there is often a "car in my garage," even when I don't feel like I have to go for a drive. I strongly dislike the feel and smell of cars. I'm only in there an inch and I can feel the bumper. I don't want to get into a 'car crash' with anyone. Is my condition common? Is something wrong with me? Poopy Asses Really Kill Every Desire

There's nothing wrong with you that this can't take care of. You're welcome. (Also: I hope you got that metaphor's consent before you tortured it near to death.)