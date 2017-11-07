Bill Murray Will Perform His Classical Album at the Schnitz Later This Month

Billy Murray performs New Worlds with Jan Vogler, Mira Wang, and Vanessa Perez Tues 11/28 at the Schnitz Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bill Murray is coming to the Schnitz Tuesday, November 28 in support of New Worlds, his new classical album with cellist Jan Vogler. The duo met on a flight from Berlin to New York in 2013, and recently told NPR Music that they bonded after the actor/comedian cracked a dad joke about Vogler's instrument: "Are you going to be able to fit that thing in the overhead compartment?"

Most of New Worlds features Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez performing the work of composers like Bach, Piazzolla, and Mancini while Murray reads passages from Walt Whitman, The Deerslayer, and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. But he warms up the pipes for an orchestral cover of Van Morrison's "When Will I Ever Learn to Live in God," the parlor ballad "I Dream of Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair," and show tunes from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story.

In April Murray told the New York Times that thematically, New Worlds explores "the collision of America and Europe," and draws inspiration from the fact that each member of their ensemble is from a different continent.

Murray's latest creative endeavor should come as no surprise; one of his most beloved Saturday Night Live characters was Nick the Lounge Singer, and he's continued to dabble ever since. He led baseball fans in a "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" sing-along at the 2016 World Series, and starred in Sofia Coppola's rather lackluster 2015 Netflix musical special A Very Murray Christmas.

Tickets to the New Worlds Portland show start at $50, if you'd like to be serenaded by Bill Murray this holiday season.