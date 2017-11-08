Upcoming Portland Food and Drink Events

Alto Bajo Jason Desomer

It’s that time of year when Portland bars and restaurants start throwing holiday parties and fundraisers. Here’s a small sampling of what should be on your radar in the days and weeks ahead.

Noble Rot’s Noble Fundraiser

After fires destroyed the homes—and lives—of Californians living in Napa and Sonoma Valleys and Mendocino counties, Noble Rot is stepping up to donate $1 for every glass they sell of wines produced in those areas, as well as $2 per flight and $10 per bottle of wines from said areas. And if you bring in your own Napa, Sonoma, or Mendocino bottle, they’ll donate the $25 corkage fee to UndocuFund, which is raising money for those affected by the fires.

Where: Noble Rot, 1111 E Burnside

When: now till November 30

Alto Bajo’s Veterans’s Day Special

Many of the kitchen crew who work with Alto Bajo chef Chip Barnes are veterans. So it was easy to persuade him to offer a Veteran’s Day Special this year. To take advantage of the deal, present proof of active duty, a National Guard Reserve ID, or a Veterans State ID and choose between a complimentary salsa duo, a brisket tamale, or a plate of mole tamarindo wings.

Where: Alto Bajo, 310 SW Stark

When: 11 am till close, Saturday, November 11

Verdigris’ Burgers and Beer Fête

Swing by Verdigris for brunch or dinner on Tuesday, November 14 and treat yourself to a Royal Brewing pint, house-cut French fries, and a house-ground 6 oz. ribeye steak cheeseburger for just $14.

Where: Verdigris, 1315 NE Fremont

When: brunch and dinner, Tuesday, November 14

St. Jack’s Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Street Fair

St. Jack’s Beaujolais Nouveau Day once again goes down this year with an evening of snacks, cocktails, and glasses of Oregon gamay nouveau to celebrate the annual French tradition of that country’s Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Tickets are $45, with proceeds going to the Friendly House.

Where: St. Jack, 1610 NE 23rd

When: 6-10 pm, November 16

Providore’s Cheese Geek-Out

Brace yourselves, cheese nerds, because the folks who run Britain’s Neal’s Dairy Yard (Bronwen Percival and her husbo, Francis) are coming to Portland to eat cheese with you and sign copies of their new book, Reinventing the Wheel: Milk, Microbes and the Fight for Real Cheese. Tickets are $45 per person.

Where: Providore Fine Foods, 2340 NE Sandy

When: 3-5 pm, Sunday, November 19

Verde Cocina’s Thanksgiving Fundraiser

Verde Cocina will close all its locations this holiday except for one: The Sylvan Highlands location will open for three Thanksgiving Day seatings so guests can enjoy a family style gluten-free, vegetarian, and paleo meal. Early bird tickets are $40 per person and $12 for kids. All proceeds will go to the Oregon Food Bank.

Where: Verde Cocina, 5515 SW Canyon Ct.

When: 11 am, 1 and 3pm, Thursday, November 23

Headwaters’ Russian Tea Experience

Chef Vitaly Paley’s bringing back his Russian Tea Experience to Headwaters, where you’ll be treated to teas, cocktails, stuffed eggs, blini, piroshkis, and so much more. Cost is $38 for adults and $16 for kids. Reservations are recommended.

Where: Headwaters, 1001 SW Broadway

When: 11 am-3 pm, November 24 to January 1