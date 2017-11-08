Good Morning, News: LGBT & Minority Candidates Save the Democrats

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! No more charades, my heart's been displayed. You found out I got a crush on you. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

It was a HUGE night for the Democrats, and here are some of the big stories from last night's election results: Democrat Ralph Northam won the governor's seat in Virginia, which is a sweet, sweet rebuke to Trump and the GOP (especially after the events in Charlottesville). Another big Democratic win in New Jersey, where the departing governor Chris Christie has been replaced by Dem Phil Murphy. Meanwhile in Maine, the voters chose to approve an expansion of Medicaid, against their shitstain of governor's wishes. And the good news just keeps on coming, because Danica Roem will be Virginia's first transgender elected official, after kicking the ass of her homophobic conservative opponent, while the first transgender person of color was elected to Minneapolis city council, and Seattle's first lesbian mayor was elected. WOOOO-HOOOOO! And while we didn't have much to vote on this time around, the Portland Community College bond (which will help improve their facilities) passed. VOTING WORKS, PEOPLE!

Danica Roem, the first openly trans person elected to office in Virginia, beat the Republican author of a trans bathroom bill.



Best. Election. EVER.#IVoted pic.twitter.com/g0zqfAdW8l

— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2017

Once again, black women save the Democratic Party. For the millionth time. We would do well to amplify them in positions of leadership. They get shit done. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/5Jh2sJq4cj

— Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 8, 2017

And while Trump tried furiously to distance himself from GOP losses, everyone knows the truth: Last night's election was aimed squarely at the president.

Meanwhile in South Korea, Trump offered some very personal criticism of North Korea's Kim Jong Un, which has a lot of people worried. (He also promoted his golf resorts.)

Oh, this isn't an alarming headline at all: "Texas church gunman escaped mental health facility in 2012 after threatening military superiors."

Uber wants to team up with NASA to develop flying taxi software. DO NOT GET IN THAT TAXI!

A little late for Halloween, but: A Portland cadaver company has been raided by the FBI.

And in local sports, the Blazers were eaten by the Grizzlies with a squeaker score of 98-97. Our Arthur Bradford has the recap, and lots of fan photos!

Now let's look outside at the WEATHER: Windy, scattered showers, and a high of 47.

And finally, anybody want to see a British journalist make the alt-right's Richard Spencer look like the fucking jackass he is? Here ya go!

