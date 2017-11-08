Video: Portland Jugglers in the 90s Were Whimsical as Fuck

Let's toss some pins Doug Brown

There's really no point to this post other than to point out this video is unexpectedly absorbing. The unironic 90s fashion, the familiar landmarks seen on grainy footage, the montages, the corny juggling—this video's got it all.

A dude named Alan Plotkin just uploaded the video, which takes clips from the 1995 and 1999 Portland Juggling festival. The festival—the "PJF," as I call it—still exists, it turns out. We just missed Portland Juggling Festival XXV.

Check out Terry Schrunk Plaza early on:

Pulitzer, please.