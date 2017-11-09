NY Times Publishes Five Women's Stories of Louis CK's "Sexual Misconduct"

Five women have come forward with details of Louis CK's inappropriate sexual behavior.

The NY Times just published a long-awaited story detailing specific, on-the-record allegations by five women of behavior by the comedian Louis CK which "crossed a line into sexual misconduct."

Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry, and a fifth woman whose name was withheld, described incidents involving CK asking them to watch him masturbate, and in one case masturbating during a telephone call.

Some of the stories are superficially similar to rumors reported in outlets like Gawker, Defamer, and the Daily Beast over the past five years, though specifics differ significantly. Regardless, the allegations are sordid and humiliating for all concerned.

CK did not comment on the story. “Louis is not going to answer any questions,” his publicist wrote in an e-mail.