Meanwhile, in Palm Springs, Their City Council Is Now Entirely Queer

It's already a really gay place. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another bit of good election news I hadn't seen yet: "Lisa Middleton made history Tuesday as the first openly transgender candidate elected to a nonjudicial office in California," and "Christy Holstege, who identifies as bisexual, won the second open seat on the city council," the Daily News reports.

That makes everyone on Palm Springs city council LGBTQ.

Lisa Middleton. electlisamiddleton.com

According to Middleton's website, she has been active in civic affairs in Palm Springs for years. "She has advocated for neighborhood/developer cooperation, increased use of solar and renewable power, and the creative use of desert landscaping. She is focused on the revitalization of our downtown and sustainable development projects that excel – architecturally and economically – and on the elimination of abandoned buildings and blighted vacant lots. Lisa is committed to saving our unique and undeveloped canyons and hillsides from development."

As for Holstege, the Daily Sun reports:

Holstege, the first millennial to run for the City Council, said she was proud to be among the many young women who stepped up to run for office following the 2016 presidential race. This was her first time running for office. “Now is when we can say we didn’t know what we were doing,” she joked. “We figured it out just with hard work.”

On a related point, did you see Hillary Clinton talking to Seth Meyers about all the people running for office who'd never planned to run for office before? It's enough to get inspired: