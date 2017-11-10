Behold the GOP's Horrific Spectrum of Excuses for Roy Moore

Gross. Scott Olson / GETTY

As you must have heard by now, the Washington Post reports that three women have accused GOP senate hopeful Judge Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, and another woman has accused him of molesting her when she was 14. Moore denies the allegations.

The response from congressional Republicans from all over the country has been timid. "If true," they think he should go. (The response would likely have been even more timid if McConnell liked the guy. He's still raw from Strange's loss.) But the responses from God-fearing Alabama Republicans have been unreal.

John McCain: Moore should step aside.

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.

— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

The general Republican talking point: If true, Moore should step aside.

The allegations in the Washington Post story are deeply disturbing, and if proven true, Judge Moore should immediately step aside

— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 9, 2017

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey: Gonna wait til we get all the facts.

Politico:

"These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts," Ivey said in a statement. "The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions."

Alabama State Representative Ed Henry (R): Blame the women!

TPM:

“I believe it is very opportunistic and they are just looking for their chance to get on some liberal talk show. I’m sure they’ve probably been offered money by entities that surround the Clintons and that side of the world. We know they will pay to dirty anyone’s name that’s in their way. If you believe for a second that any of these are true then shame on these women for not coming forward in the last 30 years, it’s not like this guy hasn’t been in the limelight for decades. I call B.S. myself. I think it’s all lies and fabrication,” Henry told TPM.

Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak: C'mon, only one of 'em was really illegal!

TPM again:

“If you read the article, there are several cases mentioned, and of those cases only one would have been legally problematic,” Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “All of the others are of legal relationships with women who were of age at a time when Roy Moore was single.”

Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler: The Bible says sexual predation of young girls is fine!

The Washington fucking Examiner:

“He’s clean as a hound’s tooth,” Ziegler claimed, before relying on Scripture to defend Moore. “Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler said choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

Alabama Bibb County Republican chairman Jerry Pow: I'd take a child molester over a Democrat.

After a long pause, Alabama Bibb County Republican chairman Jerry Pow tells me he'd vote for Roy Moore even if Moore did commit a sex crime against a girl.



"I would vote for Judge Moore because I wouldn't want to vote for Doug," he says. "I'm not saying I support what he did."

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

Majority Leader Paul Ryan: Too busy talkin' to Rush about cuts, baby!

We are lowering tax rates across the board. For a couple, instead of the first $12,700 being tax-free, your first $24,000 of income will be tax-free. https://t.co/PpVaKGpzYV

— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 9, 2017

Trump: Silence.

*Update*



Judge Roy Moore Hisself: Let's make some money off the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs!"

Mother Jones:

Less than two hours after the Washington Post published a major investigation reporting that Moore had pursued teenagers and sexually molested one under-age girl, his campaign zapped out a fundraising email that showcased endorsements from three senators whom conservatives tend to adore: Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Lee of Utah.