The Chili Jamboree is November 18!

Now you look like a person who appreciates a good chili! So good news, chili appreciator: The Mercury's Chili Jamboree is BACK—and this time we're taking over the Landmark Saloon with fantastic chili offerings from 10 of Portland's best chefs, including Biwa's Greg Rosen, Lardo's Rick Gencarelli, and Ray's Jenn Louis. Not only will you be able to try all these chilis, you'll also be able to guzzle beer and cocktails and listen to boot-scootin' country from Kory Quinn & the Quinntessentials and Mike Coykendall. AMERICA: Sometimes it's a pretty good place to live!

Sat Nov 18, Landmark Saloon, 4847 SE Division, 12 pm, $20. More information on the event can be found here.

