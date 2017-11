Watch Joe Biden Talk About Where Hillary Clinton Went Wrong and Whether He'll Run in 2020

He was on the Today show this morning.

He also talks about his son, Putin, the sense of doom he had about Clinton's campaign about a month out, and what he makes of the Donna Brazile revelation that she considered replacing Clinton with him before the general election.

The short answer about running for president in 2020 is: "I honest to God haven't made up my mind about that... but I'm not closing the door."