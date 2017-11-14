"Drops of Jupiter" Is No Longer Merely a Song. It Is Now Also a Wine.

Each bottle guaranteed to contain three drops of Jupiter!

If you think Venus blew your mind, you're going to love drinking Drops of Jupiter wine. That is the hope, at any rate of Train lead singer (and Seattle resident) Pat Monahan. Billboard reports that Monahan has teamed with winemaker James Foster to launch a "$20 portfolio of wines sourced from some of the most beloved wine regions around the planet" named after his band's Grammy-winning 2001 hit song. According to the company, DoJ's Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc represent a "potable interpretation of the song's core message, which is simply—to embrace this life."

Drops of Jupiter is Monahan's second Train-related wine venture. The first was called Save Me. Both brands donate proceeds to Family House, a support organization for the families of children undergoing cancer treatment at Benioff Children's Hospital at UC San Francisco.