First up is this week's feature (pick up a print copy, too), by Joe Streckert, about the Ku Klux Klan in Oregon.

Portland cops detained roughly 200 people on June 4. SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES

The ACLU of Oregon filed the first of several protest-related lawsuits against the city. This one's for the June 4 protest, where Portland cops "kettled" and detained a whole bunch of people at once. We've got the details:



“They were detained unlawfully, in violation of their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights,” ACLU of Oregon Legal Director Mat dos Santos tells the Mercury. “Portland police indiscriminately detained and arrested between 200 and 250 people without meeting the basic constitutional requirements: reasonable suspicion and probable cause.”

Could Uber be booted from Portland? The Merc's Dirk VanderHart: "As Uber’s permit with the City of Portland nears expiration, city council is signaling a willingness to more severely regulate it and other so-called transportation network companies (TNCs). And with two avowed enemies on the council in Fritz and Commissioner Nick Fish—and two new councilmembers open to dropping the hammer—Uber’s future in Portland might not be guaranteed."

"An 11-story, 179-room lifestyle hotel is in the works for a downtown corner that’s currently home to one of Portland’s favorite food cart pods," we reported yesterday.

The Oregonian has more on sexual harassment at the statehouse: "Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser on Wednesday provided her first detailed account of what she says was sexual harassment by fellow Sen. Jeff Kruse. She also said he may have subjected up to 15 other women working at the Capitol to unwanted touching."

More than one out of every 20 students in Oregon is homeless. That's not good. "Beaverton and Portland school districts have the most homeless students in the state, according to the latest count," the O reports.

In the Oregonian: "Authorities are investigating the death of an infant at a Southwest Portland day care previously cited three times for illegally watching children without a license"

"Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has agreed with the state's ethics commission to pay a $1,000 fine for allegedly violating ethics codes by failing to publicly declare a potential conflict of interest and for claiming airline travel miles for personal use that accumulated while on official business during his tenure," the AP reports.

Fuck. Not good, Al.



Breaking: @LeeannTweeden, the morning anchor of KABC radio, says Senator Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. https://t.co/yNoQhZVNFJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2017

Two things made obvious here: 1) Our president is not smart, and 2) we have a significant mass shooting problem.

